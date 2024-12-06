Key figures involved in martial law insist they did not know or agree. December. 06, 2024 08:28. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

Political leaders are increasingly enraged by the callous and irresponsible behavior of culprits behind the first declaration of emergency martial law in 45 years. It was reported that President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared emergency martial law, even said, “I have done nothing wrong. It is all because of the tyranny of the Democratic Party of Korea (DP).”



Chief of Staff of the Army Park An-su, who was named martial law commander, claimed that he was not aware of the declaration until President Yoon publicly announced it. Meanwhile, ministers, who were late for a cabinet meeting where President Yoon confirmed the declaration, explained belatedly that they were opposed to the idea. Moreover, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, one of the closest figures to President Yoon, provoked public outrage by saying, “Frankly speaking, if we had successfully shut down the National Assembly, the vote on the lifting of martial law would not have happened at all. We could have held back the legislators with ease if we had chosen to.”



On Thursday, the day after the termination of martial law, the Security and Public Administration Committee, the Health and Welfare Committee, and the National Defense Committee gathered to get briefed on the declaration of emergency martial law. Asked when he realized the declaration, Chief of Staff of the Army Park An-su, who was appointed martial law commander, claimed that he was informed of the situation when President Yoon made an announcement and added that he was ordered by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to share details of the declaration with the commissioner general of the National Police Agency (NPA) on the former minister’s mobile phone. Concerning the decree issued under his name, Park argued that it was only sent to him too, adding, “I could not even agree with the details. I asked the former minister to get them reviewed from a legal perspective.” The decree on the imposition of martial law stipulated prohibition of political activities, monitoring of the media and punishment of medical professionals who abandon their duties.



Interior Minister Lee, who attended the cabinet meeting to discuss martial law, requested that more caution be exercised in referring to this matter as “treason” and labeling him as an “accomplice to treason” or a “suspect of treason.” In response to DP lawmakers’ criticism over the consequences of martial law, Lee claimed, “Emergency martial law is considered a politically advanced act of governance, and it thus needs to be viewed from this point of view.”



Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyu-hong stated that he did not agree with the declaration, arguing that he was not informed of what had been discussed as he arrived late. Asked about the constitutional validity of the case, he said, “I am not in a position to judge.”



Acting National Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho, a three-star Army general who served as capital defense commander, argued that he was not qualified to decide to send martial law troops to the National Assembly, saying that it was former Defense Minister Kim who made the decision. As President Yoon approved Kim’s resignation from the post immediately before the National Defense Committee’s meeting, the ex-defense minister was absent from the meeting.



