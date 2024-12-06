Man City earn victory after 8 official matches. December. 06, 2024 08:28. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Manchester City (Man City) have finally claimed a victory after eight official matches. Man City secured a 3-0 win in a home match against Nottingham Forest in the 14th round of the 2024-2025 English Premier League (EPL) on Thursday. This was Man City’s first victory in an official match since their 1-0 league win against Southampton in the ninth round on October 27, ending a 39-day winless streak.



During this period, Man City suffered four losses in the league, one draw and one loss in the UEFA Champions League, and one loss in the League Cup, recording one draw and six losses across seven matches. Pep Guardiola, Man City’s renowned manager, experienced the disgrace of enduring a four-game losing streak in the regular league for the first time in his 16-year managerial career.



Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne delivered a standout performance. After recovering from a hamstring injury in September and returning last month, De Bruyne was included in the starting lineup for the first time in three months and recorded one goal and one assist. In the eighth minute of the first half, De Bruyne assisted Bernardo Silva’s opening goal with a header from the right side. In the 31st minute of the first half, he scored the team’s second goal with a right-footed shot directly in front of the goalpost. De Bruyne was substituted in the 29th minute of the second half and was named the ‘Man of the Match (MOM)’ for his performance.



