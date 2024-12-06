Trump envoy pushes for Middle East ceasefire ahead of inauguration. December. 06, 2024 08:28. by 이지윤 asap@donga.com.

Steve Witkoff, a Jewish real estate entrepreneur and longtime associate of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has been dispatched to the Middle East following his nomination as Trump’s special envoy to the region for his upcoming second-term administration. Trump has reportedly pressed Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group locked in conflict since October 2023, to reach a ceasefire ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025.



According to a Reuters report, Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 23 as part of ongoing efforts to mediate peace in the region. On Wednesday, he held discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been mediating the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.



President-elect Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Monday, threatening severe consequences if all hostages are not released before he takes office. “There will be hell to pay,” Trump declared.



On Sunday, Hamas negotiators traveled to Cairo for meetings with Egyptian mediators amid speculation that ceasefire talks may soon resume. Delegates are also expected to visit Qatar in the coming days.



“We are aware of Witkoff's visit,” a U.S. administration official stated, clarifying that it does not consider the visit as an independent negotiation effort bypassing the current Biden administration.



