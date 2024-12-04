KT re-sign Rojas for a record $1.8 million. December. 04, 2024 08:42. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Foreign outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. (34), a key contributor to KT's offense in the 2024 professional baseball season, will remain with the team next year.



On Tuesday, KT announced, “We have re-signed Rojas for a total of $1.8 million.” This figure is double his 2024 salary of $900,000 and ties the record for the highest single-season salary for a foreign hitter, matching SSG's Guillermo Heredia (33), this year’s batting champion.



Rojas joined KT in 2017 and dominated the KBO League for four consecutive seasons. In 2020, he achieved MVP honors as the first KT player to do so, clinching four crowns in home runs (47), RBIs (135), runs (116), and slugging percentage (0.680).



His success in Korea earned him a stint with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers in Nippon Professional Baseball starting in 2021. However, he struggled in Japan, posting a career batting average of .220 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs, leading to his release. In 2023, Rojas played in the Dominican and Mexican leagues.



Returning to KT this season, Rojas staged a remarkable comeback. Appearing in all 144 games, he ranked high in several batting categories: a .329 average (7th), 32 home runs (6th), 112 RBIs (5th), and 188 hits (4th), propelling KT to the postseason.



"Rojas has proven his consistent competitiveness, ranking highly in batting metrics throughout the season," KT General Manager Na Do-hyun said, expressing his confidence. "His skill and character make him an invaluable asset, and he will anchor our lineup next year."



With the successful re-signing of Rojas, who had been rumored to potentially return to Major League Baseball (MLB) or Japanese professional baseball, KT have now completed contracts with all three foreign players set to play for the team next season.



KT previously finalized a $1.5 million contract with right-handed pitcher William Cuevas (34) and a $1 million deal with left-handed pitcher Eric DeJesus (28), who played for Kiwoom this year. Cuevas will enter his seventh season with KT since joining in 2019, while DeJesus is set to begin his second year in the KBO League next season.



