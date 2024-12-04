Hot air balloon 'Seoul Moon' draws 20,000 riders in 100 days. December. 04, 2024 08:39. by 송진호 기자 jino@donga.com.

The "Seoul Moon," a hot air balloon offering scenic views of the cityscape from Yeouido, has drawn more than 20,000 riders just 100 days after its official launch, Seoul city officials said Tuesday.



Since its debut on August 23, the Seoul Moon has operated over 1,800 flights, generating over 500 million won in revenue, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Notably, about one of five riders were international tourists.



The Seoul Moon, the helium-filled balloon designed to resemble a full moon, rises vertically to a height of 130 meters, allowing up to 20 passengers per trip to enjoy a panoramic view of the Hangang River and downtown Seoul for 15 minutes. Operating hours run from noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.



A city survey of 1,383 riders revealed a satisfaction rate of 90.9 out of 100, with foreign visitors rating their experience slightly higher at 93.6 compared to 90.4 for locals. Most respondents expressed a willingness to recommend the attraction (92.9%) and revisit (77.5%).



Seoul plans to create tourism packages in partnership with hotels and travel agencies and expand discounts for families with multiple children. Ticket prices are set at 25,000 won for adults and 20,000 won for children and seniors. Holders of the “Climate Card,” a short-term public transport pass for Seoul, and eligible groups such as people with disabilities and veterans, receive discounts of 10% and 30%, respectively.



