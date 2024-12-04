Elto John reveals he has lost his eyesight. December. 04, 2024 08:38. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

British pop star Elton John has revealed that he is losing his vision to the point where he can no longer fully enjoy the musicals he has composed.



The Associated Press News and other media outlets reported on Sunday, during a charity performance of the musical "The Devil Wears Prada" in London, that Elton John said he hadn't been able to come to the preview of the previous musical because he lost his eyesight and that he loved to hear it and it sounded good tonight even though it's hard for him to see.



John first revealed on social media in September that an infection had affected the vision in his right eye. He also confessed in ABC's Good Morning America in November that it had been four months since he lost his vision in the right eye after contracting an infection in southern France in July and that the vision in his left eye was also in poor condition.



The British pop-music legend retired in 2023 after completing his farewell tour. He joined as a composer for the musical adaptation of *The Devil Wears Prada*, originally a novel and a hit movie. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the real-life inspiration for the magazine editor in the movie, also attended the charity performance. Wintour commented that the musical was fun, according to The Associated Press.



