True face stripped of wrapping

How different can what we see on the surface be from what lies beneath? The movie "Hidden Face" directed by Kim Dae-woo is a thriller exploring the dichotomy between appearance and reality, weaving its narrative full of unexpected twists. The protagonist, Seong-jin (played by Song Seung-hun), is a successful conductor leading an orchestra. He seems to own his life just as he does for his career. In reality, however, he lives a life crafted by his fiancée Su-yeon (played by Cho Yeo-jeong) and her mother (played by Park Ji-young). Su-yeon's mom owns the orchestra who helps self-made Seong-jin, born from a struggling family running a poor snack shop, live in a fancy residence and build a prestigious conductor career. Seong-jin does feel a sense of inferiority over this engagement but never shows it. However, his true colors begin to show when Su-yeon disappears one day, leaving a short letter behind.



It turns out Seong-jin isn't the only one with a hidden agenda. Su-yeon, who disappeared, and Mi-joo (played by Park Ji-hyun), who replaced Su-yeon's cellist position, all have their own concealed truths. The film peels back the layers of these characters one by one, delving into their true natures by rewinding time. It introduces a secret room hidden in the house, which becomes the setting for erotic and daring escapades visible through its window. This spatial setup is a metaphor for exposing the stark differences between appearances and reality. Although the film includes provocative love scenes and carries an R-rating, it transcends eroticism with its rich social metaphors and deeper meanings.



"Everything needs to be packaged. What people see is what matters. People need to package themselves well," Su-yeon's mother casually remarks to her daughter. This statement encapsulates the film's central theme—what lies behind the façade of packaged lives. Does it not reflect a society where appearances are often mistaken for essence? The film challenges the audience to strip away the packaging and seek the truth beneath, underscoring the importance of having eyes that can discern the core.



