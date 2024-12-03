Putin approves Russia’s largest-ever defense budget. December. 03, 2024 07:44. by 김윤진 기자 kyj@donga.com.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved next year’s budget, which includes the largest defense spending in the country’s history. On the same day, top European Union (EU) officials visited Ukraine in their first official trip after assuming office, pledging continued support.



According to the Associated Press, 32.5 percent of Russia’s 2025 budget (13.5 trillion rubles, approximately 174.925 trillion won) will be allocated to defense based on Sunday's announcement on the Russian government’s website. The budget, which was approved by both houses of the Russian parliament on November 10, was finalized with President Putin’s signature on Sunday. This marks a significant increase from the 28.3 percent allocated to defense in this year’s budget and represents the country’s largest defense spending to date.



President Putin’s budget approval coincides with the EU’s new leadership's visit to Ukraine. European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Eastern Partnership Marta Kos met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Concerns are rising that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, may halt support for Ukraine and immediately push for peace negotiations. The EU’s visit is seen as a move to reaffirm its commitment to supporting Ukraine.



During the visit, European Council President Costa announced plans to provide Ukraine with 4.2 billion euros (approximately 6.2 trillion won) by the end of this year and an additional 1.5 billion euros (approximately 2.2 trillion won) monthly next year. When asked if the EU would increase its support if President-elect Trump withdraws U.S. aid, Costa replied, “The EU will support Ukraine as long as necessary.”



