A trainee doctor becomes the target of collective harassment. December. 03, 2024 07:44. by 박경민 기자 mean@donga.com.

As recruitment for next year’s medical trainees (interns and residents) begins on Thursday, cases of collective harassment within the medical community have once again come to light. Some members have called for “stigmatizing and ostracizing” to stop them from returning to the field.



According to reports from the medical community on Monday, a doctor formerly training at a hospital in Seoul shared a blog post titled “Exposing Group Lynching in the Medical Community.” In the post, the doctor disclosed, “For weeks, I have been the target of relentless group harassment on an anonymous doctors’ forum, including the public release of my personal information, defamation with false claims, threats, insults, and extreme ridicule.”



The doctor explained that they began working as a general practitioner at a training hospital in Seoul last month due to financial difficulties amid prolonged vacancies in the medical field. The harassment allegedly started on Nov. 7, their first day at the new position. Forum members reportedly shared details such as the doctor’s alma mater, department affiliation, and initials. Posts included offensive remarks such as, “Why are they working in orthopedics instead of pediatrics at a training hospital?” and “Are you enjoying stabbing your colleagues in the back?” Other derogatory comments included labels such as “traitor,” with some even attacking the doctor’s parents. The forum requires proof of being a doctor or medical student for membership.



The doctor attributed the harassment to the excessive anonymity allowed on medical forums. The doctor filed a petition on the National Assembly’s public consent board, stating, “I am suffering extreme humiliation and fear. Please strengthen oversight of platforms where perpetrators operate and amend related laws so victims can identify offenders and seek legal support, even in anonymous communities.”



