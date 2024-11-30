Pres. Yoon’s approval rating falls back to 10% range. November. 30, 2024 07:28. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen back into the 10% range. Following the first instance of dipping into the 10% range late last month, it hit a record low of 17% in the first week of this month. After maintaining a 20% approval rating, it has now resumed a downward trend after three weeks.



According to the results of a public opinion poll for the fourth week of November released by Gallup Korea on Friday, President Yoon's approval rating for job performance stood at 19%, a one-percentage-point drop from the previous week. Among his core conservative support base in the Daegu-North Gyeongsang region, the approval rating fell by one percentage point to 40%, and it also declined by nine percentage points among supporters of the ruling People Power Party (50%).



The disapproval rating remained unchanged from the previous week at 72%, with respondents citing reasons such as "economy, livelihoods, and inflation" (15%), "issues involving First Lady Kim Keon Hee" (12%), "diplomacy" (8%), and "insufficient communication" (7%). While concerns over "issues involving First Lady Kim" dropped by two percentage points from last week, it remained among the top reasons. Meanwhile, criticism of "diplomatic failures," particularly following the disruption at the Sado Mine memorial event, led to an increase in the mention of "diplomacy" by three percentage points compared to the previous week.



Despite President Yoon’s plans to address public welfare issues, such as "resolving polarization" in the latter half of his term, assessments suggest these efforts are insufficient to reverse the declining approval ratings in the short term. A presidential office official told reporters that day, "We are taking the approval ratings seriously and will do our utmost every day to regain the trust of the people."



