Korea’s most challenging golf hole is Namseoul CC’s 16th hole. November. 30, 2024 07:27. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

This year, the most challenging hole on the Korean Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA) Tour, causing players to sigh in frustration, was the 16th hole at Namseoul Country Club in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where the GS Caltex Maekyung Open was held in May.



According to the KPGA on Friday, the 16th hole at Namseoul CC had an average score of 4.55 strokes, making it the toughest among all holes across 22 tournaments held on this year’s KPGA Tour. It recorded the fewest birdies and the most double and triple bogeys. During the four rounds of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, only eight birdies were scored on this hole, while there were 160 bogeys, 21 double bogeys, and nine triple bogeys.



The 535-yard hole was originally a par-5 until the 2016 tournament but was converted into a par-4 starting in 2017, significantly increasing its difficulty. The average score for this hole was 4.68 in 2021, 4.58 in 2022, and 4.54 last year. Due to its length, the green-in-regulation rate for second shots was only 19.38 percent. This year’s Maekyung Open winner, Kim Hong-taek, recorded par saves on this hole in all four rounds, losing no strokes. Weekend golfers, however, do not face the same level of difficulty on this hole as professional players. During regular play outside tournaments, the hole is operated as a par-5 from the white and blue tees.



The next most challenging holes were the ninth and 11th holes at Woojeong Hills CC in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, where the Kolon Korea Open was held in June. These holes recorded average scores of 4.49 and 4.44 strokes, respectively. The easiest hole was the ninth hole at Golfzon County Sunsan in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, where the Golfzon-Toray Open took place in September. This hole recorded an average score of 4.28 strokes, with 27 eagles and 255 birdies scored over four days during the tournament.



