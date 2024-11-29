Controversy surrounding Jung Woo-sung draws attention from international media. November. 29, 2024 08:02. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

The BBC reported on Wednesday (local time) on the controversy surrounding South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung and the birth of his child out of wedlock, stating that the issue has “triggered a national debate over celebrity conduct and non-traditional family structures.”



“Jung Woo-sung, a 51-year-old A-lister in South Korea’s film industry, confirmed via his agency on Sunday that he is the father of 35-year-old model Moon Ga-bi’s newborn son,” the BBC reported in an article titled “South Korean star’s baby scandal sparks national debate.” “While Jung pledged to ‘fulfill his responsibilities’ as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew a fierce backlash in the conservative country where births outside marriage are seen as taboo,” the report added.



“Online, the response was largely critical towards Jung, whose prolific film career has made him a household name in South Korea,” the BBC noted. However, the report also highlighted voices defending Jung, saying, “But some progressive voices have defended Jung, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitudes towards diverse family structures.” The BBC newspaper also noted that South Korea has a notoriously high-pressure entertainment industry, with celebrities often held to inordinately high social standards and placed under extreme scrutiny.



