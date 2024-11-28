ARGOS Identity Provides Identity Verification and Facial Recognition Technology to Sports Betting Platform Stadiobet. November. 28, 2024 14:57. (munch@itdonga.com). Vienna, Virginia, October 14, 2024 – ARGOS Identity, a leading provider of digital identity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Stadiobet, a rapidly growing sports betting platform. With support from SCCG Management, this collaboration marks a significant step in expanding Stadiobet’s presence in Mexico by integrating facial recognition technology to bolster security and enhance the user experience.





The Importance of Our Strategic Partnership with Stadiobet

As the sports betting industry grows rapidly, the demand for reliable identity verification services has never been greater. Verifying the identity of users on such platforms is critical in preventing illegal activities and ensuring platform safety. This partnership between ARGOS Identity and Stadiobet is an essential collaboration aimed at addressing these challenges.



The Need for Identity Verification in Latin American Markets and Sports Betting Platforms

Latin America, particularly Mexico, is a burgeoning market for online sports betting. The region's expanding digital user base and passion for sports make it a key area for growth. Mexico's relatively favorable regulatory framework for online sports betting has attracted both local and international operators. Through this partnership, Stadiobet is poised to offer users a safe and innovative experience.

Given the importance of trust and security in sports betting platforms, an accurate identity authentication system is vital to block fraudulent users and ensure transparency. ARGOS Identity offers a top-tier solution, effectively verifying user identities and preventing illegal activities.





ARGOS Identity’s Innovative ID check Service

The ID check service provided by ARGOS Identity ensures fast and secure user authentication, reducing the risk of fraud while delivering a trustworthy environment for bettors. As user trust and data protection are critical to the booming online betting industry, ARGOS' ID check service provides:

• Fast Integration: System integration is completed within a single day.

• Operational Efficiency: Efficiency improves by 300% post-adoption.

• Customization: Companies can tailor authentication policies, including automation levels and duplicate account management.

• Security: Strong encryption ensures full compliance with privacy regulations, such as GDPR.



Value Delivered through the Partnership with Stadiobet

Through this partnership, ARGOS Identity will provide a powerful identity authentication solution to the global sports betting industry. Stadiobet users will benefit from a quick and easy authentication process while ensuring the platform is protected from illegal users and duplicate accounts.

ARGOS’ advanced AI technology accurately recognizes ID cards from over 200 countries and offers a facial recognition accuracy of over 99.996%. The latest Liveness technology also detects fake IDs and faces, providing a high level of security for both users and the platform.

This partnership will enable Stadiobet to offer a secure and transparent betting environment, boosting platform trust and user satisfaction.

"SCCG Management’s support was invaluable in securing these important accounts," said Wonkyu Lee, CEO of ARGOS Identity. "Our facial recognition technology not only enhances security but also provides a seamless experience for players in this competitive market. In the future, we plan to gradually expand not only within the sports betting platform but also to broaden the scope of our customer base. " he added.



ARGOS Identity is a company selected for the 2024 K-Startup Center (KSC) USA Program, hosted by 'the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of Korea' and KISED(Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development and organized) and operated by SCCEI(Seoul Center for Creative Economy & Innovation).



Introduction to ARGOS Identity

ARGOS Identity specializes in digital security solutions, including facial recognition and biometric authentication, helping brands protect users and streamline their online experience.

Introduction to SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading consulting firm in the gaming industry, offering business strategy and market expansion support to global clients.

About Stadiobet

Stadiobet is an online sports betting platform that provides a safe and engaging experience for sports fans across Mexico.



Moon-Kyoo Lee(munch@itdonga.com)