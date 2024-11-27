Kiwoom Heroes signs with outfielder Yasiel Puig. November. 27, 2024 07:51. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Yasiel Puig, the Cuban outfielder who played for the Kiwoom Heroes during the 2022 KBO season, is set to make a comeback to the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) after three years. The Kiwoom Heroes announced on Tuesday that they had signed Puig to a $1 million contract for the 2025 season. During his previous stint with Kiwoom, Puig posted a .277 batting average with 21 home runs, 73 RBIs, and an OPS of .841. That season, the Heroes reached the Korean Series but fell short of their first championship, losing to SSG Landers in six games. Reflecting on that disappointment, Puig posted on Instagram, “Last time I was with Kiwoom, we narrowly missed winning the Korean Series. I promise to lift the Korean Series trophy in the 2025 season.”



Puig's return to the KBO follows his departure after the 2022 season amid allegations of involvement in illegal gambling. His comeback adds intrigue to the 2025 season, as Puig will face off against former Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Ryu Hyun-jin, who has returned to the KBO with the Hanwha Eagles this season. The two were MLB teammates with the Dodgers from 2013 to 2018.



In addition to Puig, Kiwoom announced the signing of two more foreign players: hitter Ruben Cardenas and pitcher Kenny Rosenberg. Cardenas, previously with the Samsung Lions, was released earlier this season after seven games due to batting struggles. Rosenberg, meanwhile, will make his KBO debut in 2025. Kiwoom’s decision to roster two foreign hitters, as opposed to the usual balance of two pitchers and one hitter, aims to address their league-low slugging percentage of .380 in the 2024 season. “I expect the young pitchers to be competitive,” a team representative said, expressing confidence in the domestic pitching staff.



