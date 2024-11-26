Lee Jae-sung scores header goals in consecutive Bundesliga matches. November. 26, 2024 07:55. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Lee Jae-sung has celebrated his 100th Bundesliga appearance with a header goal, marking two consecutive games with goals.



In the 2024-2025 Bundesliga away match against Holstein Kiel on Sunday (local time), Lee contributed to Mainz's 3-0 victory by scoring the team's third goal in the 53rd minute. He headed a volleyed cross from Anthony Cassy on the right side into the net, securing his third goal of the season and his second consecutive league header goal following his performance against Dortmund on Nov. 9. The Korean national team midfielder also scored header goals in both matches of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup Asian third qualifying round in October against Jordan and Iraq. During the game against Holstein Kiel, he was substituted by his junior, Hong Hyun-seok, in the 69th minute and returned to the bench.



Lee refrained from celebrating his goal out of respect for Holstein Kiel, his former team, where he played for three years. The match, held at Kiel's home ground, was especially significant as the team had been promoted to the Bundesliga this season. Lee began his European career in July 2018 with Holstein Kiel, a then-2nd division German team, before transferring to Mainz in July 2021.



After the game, Lee shared his sentiments on social media, writing, "Today's match was very special to me. I missed everyone in Kiel."



