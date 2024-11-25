Djokovic appoints Murray as new coach. November. 25, 2024 07:51. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (World No. 7) has appointed his long-time rival Andy Murray of the U.K. as his new coach. Murray, who has been preparing for a coaching career, planned to hang up his racket after Djokovic's gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.



On Sunday, Djokovic said, “Andy and I have been rivals for 25 years, pushing each other to the limit since we were young. We've played some incredible matches. I thought our story had ended, but it turns out there was one final chapter left. I welcome Coach Murray. I’m thrilled to share the same side of the court with one of my greatest rivals.”



Djokovic and Murray will team up until at least the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 12 next year. Djokovic has won 10 of his record 24 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open. Notably, Murray is the opponent Djokovic has faced the most in the Australian Open finals. The two clashed in the finals four times (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016), with Djokovic emerging victorious each time. Murray, however, has claimed two of his three Grand Slam titles (2012 US Open, 2013 Wimbledon) by defeating Djokovic.



