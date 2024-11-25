Kia, LG, and Samsung named best companies for engineers in US. November. 25, 2024 07:48. by 박현익 beepark@donga.com.

Kia, LG Electronics, and Samsung Electronics have been named among the ‘Forbes Best Employers for Engineers in the U.S.’ by U.S. business magazine Forbes. According to industry sources on Sunday, Forbes recently announced a list of the top 175 best companies for engineers based on a survey with market research firm Statista. Three Korean companies were included in the list, including Kia at No. 53, LG Electronics at No. 64, and Samsung Electronics at No. 71. Sony took the top spot, followed by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.



The survey was conducted among more than 22,000 active engineers at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. Criteria included competitive compensation and benefits, professional development opportunities, and work flexibility. “The demand for engineers in the U.S. labor market is at an all-time high, and there is a shortage of engineers with skills in cutting-edge fields,” Forbes said.



