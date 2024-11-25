Cho Yong-pil’s concert held to mark 20th album. November. 25, 2024 07:46. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

"Fans still call me 'Oppa.' Do you think you could do this at my age?"



On Saturday afternoon, at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul, the 'Cho Yong-pil & The Great Birth' concert took place. Donning black sunglasses and a red jacket, the "King of Music" Cho Yong-pil (74) confidently addressed the crowd of over 15,000, eliciting cheers from all around. Female fans waved glow sticks and shouted, "Oppa!" In response, a male fan humorously shouted, "Yong-pil hyeong!" causing Cho to burst into laughter. "Singing together gives me energy," he encouraged. "Think of it as exercise or as if you're at karaoke - let's sing!"



Cho then took the microphone and performed hit after hit. When he began the lyrics of Short Hair (1980), "Like leaves soaked in the rain, the girl combed her short hair neatly," women in their 60s and 70s lit up as if transported back to their youth. When I Wish It Were That Way Now (1990) played with the line, "Wishing for the stars, forgetting the precious things in life," men in their 40s and 50s sprang to their feet, waving their hands enthusiastically. As his latest release, 'It's Okay' (2023), reached the line, "Now believe, believe in yourself," fans in their 20s and 30s responded with a passionate sing-along.



The concert was held to celebrate the release of his 20th studio album, which debuted at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, the lights dimmed, and Cho Yong-pil appeared on stage. Someone in the audience began chanting his name, and soon, the venue roared with shouts, calling for the "King of Music." Cho electrified the crowd with a medley of five songs, including 'The Flame of Asia' (1985).



The highlight of the event was its multi-generational appeal. While Cho's core fanbase comprises middle-aged women, the audience includes many families. A woman holding her young daughter's hand sang along, elderly couples watched the concert arm in arm, and three generations - from grandmother to granddaughter - enjoyed the show together. A daughter had even brought her elderly mother in a wheelchair.



The final song was ‘Bounce’ (2013). Singing, "My heart goes bounce, bounce. I'm afraid it might be heard," Cho raised his thumb confidently. It was a heartfelt tribute to fans who had kept up their energy throughout the 2-hour-and-10-minute performance featuring over 30 songs. Moving around the venue, Cho repeatedly exclaimed, "Thank you! Thank you!"



한국어