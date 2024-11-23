Noh Kyung-eun to play up to three more years with SSG. November. 23, 2024 07:30. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Noh Kyung-eun of SSG Landers will extend his playing career by up to three more years. SSG Landers has signed a free agent (FA) contract with Noh for a duration of 2+1 years and a total of 2.5 billion won (300 million won as a signing bonus, 1.3 billion won in salary, and 900 million won in options).



This season, Noh appeared in a total of 77 games, his personal highest number, recording 38 holds (eight wins, five losses) to claim first place in the category. He is the first player in Korean baseball history to lead a specific category at the age of 40 or over. Additionally, his 77 appearances tied with Lee Byung-heon (21, Doosan) for the most this season. Following his 30 holds in 2023, Noh became the first player in professional baseball to achieve 30 holds in two consecutive seasons.



Noh, who was selected first in the 2003 rookie draft and joined Doosan Bears, faced setbacks in his career. After gaining FA eligibility at the end of the 2018 season with Lotte Giants, he failed to secure a contract and spent 2019 without a team. He returned to Lotte in 2020 but was released after the 2021 season. He then joined SSG after passing a tryout. Over the past three years with SSG, he played in 194 games, recording 29 wins, 15 losses, 75 holds, and a 3.18 ERA.



“I want to first apologize to the fans who must have anxiously waited for long during the negotiation period,” Noh said. “I am happy to stay with a club where I have good memories as a player.”



한국어