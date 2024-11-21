US approves supply of landmines to Ukraine. November. 21, 2024 08:24. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

The Biden administration has reportedly decided to provide anti-personnel mines to Ukraine, following its earlier approval for Ukraine to attack the Russian mainland with U.S.-made ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, which have a range of approximately 300 kilometers. As Russia protests the easing of missile-use restrictions and escalates nuclear threats, President Joe Biden's decision to supply anti-personnel mines marks a significant shift, pushing the "Ukrainian war" into a new phase.



The Washington Post reported on Tuesday (local time), citing two anonymous U.S. officials, that "President Biden has approved the supply of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine." This decision effectively overturned a June 2022 policy under which President Biden had banned the use of anti-personnel mines outside the Korean Peninsula. The ban, first implemented in 2014 during the Obama administration, was rescinded in January 2020 under President Trump but reinstated by Biden before being repealed.



On Monday, President Biden authorized the use of anti-personnel mines shortly after lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of ATACMS to target the Russian mainland. This marks a substantial escalation of U.S. military support as Biden approaches the end of his term. Analysts are watching closely to see whether this expanded arms support will persist and influence the dynamics of the war. On Tuesday, just two days after Biden eased missile-use restrictions, Ukraine launched an ATACMS attack on the town of Karachev in the Bryansk region.



