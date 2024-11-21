Labor Ministry: ‘Hanni’s case does not fall under Workplace Bullying Prohibition Act. November. 21, 2024 08:24. by Ye-Na Choi yena@donga.com.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has concluded that allegations of workplace bullying involving New Jeans member Hanni do not fall under the Workplace Bullying Prohibition Act. The decision is based on the fact that Hanni does not meet the definition of a "worker" under the Labor Standards Act.



On Wednesday, the Seoul Western Branch of the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office announced the closure of a complaint filed by some New Jeans fans. The complaint stemmed from a YouTube live broadcast in September, during which Hanni shared an encounter with another idol and their manager at the Hive building, Adore's parent company. Hanni greeted them and heard the manager say, “Ignore her.” This prompted some fans to file a complaint through the National Assembly Petition. Hanni later testified about the incident at the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee’s state audit on October 15, where she became emotional and shed tears.



The Western Branch explained that for workplace bullying protections to apply, the individual must qualify as a worker. Since celebrities such as Hanni pay business income tax rather than employment income tax, and their working hours are not clearly stipulated, they do not fit the criteria of a worker under the Labor Standards Act.



