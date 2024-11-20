Rosé’s APT. tops Billboard global charts for four weeks. November. 20, 2024 07:52. by 박선희 기자 teller@donga.com.

‘APT.,’ sung by Blackpink Rosé with pop star Bruno Mars, has ranked first on the U.S. Billboard global rankings for four consecutive weeks.



According to the US Billboard announcement on Tuesday (local time), ‘APT.’ ranked first on the ‘Global 200’ and ‘Global 200 (excluding the U.S.)’ charts. It has remained on the top for four consecutive weeks on both charts since Oct. 29. On the main single chart ‘Hot 100,’ it was pushed out of the top 10 since last week. The song entered the chart at No. 8 on Oct. 29, the highest ranking among K-pop female singers. “I had no idea that the reaction would be so quick. I was overwhelmed by the tremendous love,” said Rosé in an interview with British magazine ‘i-D’ published on Monday.



Rosé will release her new single, ‘Number One Girl,’ on Friday afternoon. It is the first new song in about a month since APT. on October 18.



