My dream, my life

Yong-jun (Hong Kyung), who graduated from college but did not have any idea what he would do in life, one day went out to deliver lunch boxes for his mother's store and fell in love at first sight when he saw Yeo-reum (Noh Yun-seo). Yeo-reum is thrilled that her sister, Ga-eul, (Kim Min-ju) broke a swimming record and dreams of her sister competing in the Olympics and winning a gold medal. Her hearing is impaired, and she uses sign language, which does not matter to Yong-jun. He grows closer to Yeo-reum by using the sign language he learned in college, with Ga-eul’s support.



Director Cho Seon-ho’s ‘Hear Me: Our Summer’ is a remake of the Taiwanese original movie with the same title. Based on a love story of a woman who has hearing loss, the movie features more sign language than vocal dialogue. The emotions conveyed through sign language rather than verbal language are more touching. Like Yong-jun, we find ourselves falling in love with Sweet Yeo-reum, always putting others before herself, perhaps because we live in times where caring for others has become a rare quality.



However, Yeo-reum's putting others first before herself causes hardship for her younger sister by eliminating her dream. She insists that Ga-eul’s dream is her dream and tries to push away her feelings for Yong-jun, breaking up with him. “What’s your dream? What do you want to do? All you know is what I want to do!” reprimands Ga-eul, to whom Yeo-reum replies by saying, "Your dream is my dream," which Ga-eul finds burdensome. “Why are you risking your life on my dream?”



The college entrance exam ended last week. The harsh reality of education makes it difficult pursue dreams, but I hope children can dream about what they wish regardless of what others think. The same goes for parents who have pursued children's dreams as their own dreams.



