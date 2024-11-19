Democratic Party criticizes court in charge of Lee’s case for ‘judicial murder’. November. 19, 2024 07:45. by 안규영 기자, 이상헌 기자 kyu0@donga.com.

During its first supreme council meeting since Lee Jae-myung’s first conviction for violating the Public Official Election Act, the Democratic Party of Korea’s leadership made harsh accusations against the trial court by calling the court’s judgment a “judicial murder” and “a ruling that can only be made with an intention to destroy a person.” In response, the People Power Party’s leader Han Dong-hoon criticized the opposition for its “demonization of judges following the demonization of prosecutors.” Even some members of the Democratic Party leadership expressed concerns that such accusations could put Lee at a disadvantage in the remaining trials and public opinion battles, such as the trial of Lee on the charges of subornation of perjury on Monday.”



The Democratic Party’s Floor Leader Park Chan-dae called the verdict “the worst verdict that will remain a stain on the history of the judiciary” at the supreme council meeting on Monday. “Who would think the flawed legal basis of the fabricated indictment was rational and not emotional?” said Kim Min-seok, a Supreme Council member. “People are even wondering if the judge was indeed a graduate of the Law Department of Seoul National University.”



Lee didn’t comment on the trial but instead aimed at the prosecution and the presidential office, citing the special prosecutor law on First Lady Kim Keon Hee. “If the prosecution fails to do its job, it is natural to appoint a special prosecutor to protect the law and order being undermined,” he said. ”The president’s veto of the special prosecutor law is expected. However, the president alone does not own the country.”



While the public remarks of the supreme council were mainly filled with reactions to Lee’s ruling, there were also calls for restraint from within the party. “We are being careful not to criticize the judiciary carelessly,” said Hwang Jeong-a, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Korea. “It’s a bit inappropriate for some party members to make harsh criticism against the judge,” said Jung Sung-ho, a leader of the pro-Lee members.



The Democratic Party has launched a public relations campaign ahead of Lee’s first trial on the charges of subornation of perjury, which will be held on Monday. The party has called him “clearly innocent.” The party will also hold outdoor rallies on the weekend before and after the sentencing on November 23 and November 30.



“If they gather in a more extreme manner ahead of the perjury trial and obstruct justice by fearing the judge, they will receive even heavier sentence,” Han said in response.



