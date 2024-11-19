Biden authorizes Ukraine to use long-range missiles against N. Korea's troop deployment. November. 19, 2024 07:44. by Eun-A Cho, Kyu-Jin Shin achim@donga.com,newjin@donga.com.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Sunday (local time) that U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied surface-to-surface missiles to target the Russian mainland in response to North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia. This move is interpreted as a major policy shift by President Biden, who has two months remaining in office, aimed at intensifying support for Ukraine.



President Biden approved the use of ATACMS missiles, which have a range of approximately 300 kilometers, to strike targets on Russian territory, the New York Times reported. U.S. officials believe these missiles may be deployed to counter attacks by Russian and North Korean forces against Ukrainian troops in Kursk, southwestern Russia.



Previously, President Biden had restricted Ukraine from using ATACMS to attack the Russian mainland. However, following confirmation of North Korea’s military deployment to Russia last month, Biden opted to adjust this policy. U.S. officials clarified that while this strategic shift is not expected to drastically alter the war's trajectory, it is intended to signal to North Korea that its military is vulnerable and discourage further troop deployments, as reported by the NYT.



Russia responded swiftly to the announcement. According to Reuters, Vladimir Zavarov, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs, described the decision as “a very big step toward the start of World War III” and warned of an immediate Russian response.



