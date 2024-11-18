Korean children’s books go global. November. 18, 2024 07:44. by 김소민 somin@donga.com.

The first international book fair for children in South Korea is scheduled to open later this month in Busan. The theme of “Laputa” runs through this year’s Busan International Children’s Book Fair. Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver's Travels describes Laputa as an imaginary flying island, the third place on Culliver’s journey. The book fair intends to serve as an exciting playground where children can let their imaginations run wild.



Around 400 children’s books are to be displayed in four exhibition programs titled “Growing,” “Flying,” “Lighting Up,” and “Get Driven.” Children can join the fun, hands-on activities over the exhibition, such as drawing with acrylic markers on balloons, making key holders, and making their picture books.



Writers at home and abroad plan to give a speech session. Visitors can have a chance to meet renowned South Korean authors such as Baek Hee-na, the winner of the 2020 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA), Lee Suzy, who became the winner of the 2022 Hans Christian Andersen Award Illustration, and Cha Hanna, who was awarded a Caldecott Honor in 2024.



The BICBF is also attended by international authors such as world-famous Italian writer Davide Cali, Giulia Pastorino, who was awarded at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in the illustrator section, and Taiwanese illustrator Lin Lian-en presented the BolognaRagazzi Award in the fiction category in 2021.



The book fair is free of charge. Early-bird registration is available on the BICBF’s official website.



한국어