Spectators flock to enjoy G-STAR to relieve exam stress. November. 16, 2024 07:39. by 한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com.

Despite light rain on Friday morning, excitement remained high on the second day of G-STAR 2024, Korea’s largest gaming exhibition, held at BEXCO in Busan. Crowds formed early at the venue, with the waiting area outside bustling with visitors eager to enter.



The test takers of Korea's CSAT 2024 held on Thursday also joined the crowd. Jeong Seong-jin (20), a CSAT retaker, visited the event venue with a friend, saying that he was a bit disappointed he couldn’t perform his best the day before but he will let go of all the stress caused because of the test.



Event spectators came from practically everywhere nationwide. Hwang In-woo (19), who arrived in Busan the previous night via KTX from Seoul, was worried that he might not be able to see the show even though he rushed as soon as the doors opened because of the overwhelming crowd. Hwang also excitedly picked Net Marble's MonGuild: STAR DIVE and Pearl Abyss' Crime Desert as his highly-anticipated pieces.



Running through November 17, G-STAR attracted spectators in full swing as the weekend approached. The number of visitors is expected to surpass last year's 197,000.



The G-STAR organizing committee plans to make dedicated efforts to manage safety as the event may attract many spectators, students, and families until the weekend. Police officers with light sticks were seen at every corner of the exhibition venue. The security staff at the entrances managed the crowd flow to prevent congestion.



To minimize confusion, admission was divided into two-time slots - 10 a.m. and noon - with entry strictly by pre-booked online tickets, continuing the policy from last year.



