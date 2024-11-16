Violence against Israeli soccer fans was a foreseen disaster. November. 16, 2024 07:40. .

"Kristallnacht has returned." (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)



For Jewish people, "Kristallnacht" is an unforgettable day. On Nov. 9, 1938, in Germany, the Nazis attacked Jewish shops and synagogues, killing 91 people. That night, the streets were littered with shattered glass, glinting like crystals.



This painful history was referenced following a mass assault on Thursday (local time) in the Netherlands. After a UEFA Europa League (UEL) match between AFC Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv FC, Israeli away fans were lynched on the streets. Over 30 people were injured, with five in critical condition requiring hospitalization.



From the circumstances, it’s clear that this incident wasn’t about soccer. Ajax won 5-0, leaving no reason for the home team to harbor anger. The Israeli government immediately pointed to "pro-Palestinian Arab immigrants" as the perpetrators. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also classified it as an act of "anti-Semitic violence."



U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the incident as a "vile act." But could this have been prevented? According to The Guardian on Tuesday, authorities overlooked significant warning signs, exacerbating the situation. Let’s examine the “three missed opportunities” where the tragedy might have been averted.



① Weeks before the match



The Netherlands is home to over 200,000 Arab immigrants. Following the outbreak of the Gaza conflict, pro-Palestinian demonstrations surged. Meanwhile, some extreme Israeli fans began expressing hostility on social media weeks prior. According to The New York Times, they plotted provocations while chanting slogans like "Long live the Israeli military."



Soccer has a long history of hooliganism. When potential trouble brews, measures such as banning fans from stadiums or keeping them under 24-hour surveillance are common. Countries, including the U.K., treat problematic fans as serious criminals, even preventing them from traveling abroad. In contrast, the Israeli government took no action.



② Two days before the match



Concerns became a reality. According to Amsterdam police, on Nov. 5, some Israeli fans shouted slogans like "Death to Palestine" and roamed the city, tearing and burning Palestinian flags. Several Arab taxi drivers were physically assaulted. A TikTok video even showed them singing songs with lyrics such as, "Gaza doesn’t need schools; the kids are all gone (dead)."



What if law enforcement had responded decisively at this point? Sheher Khan, leader and spokesperson of Denk Party’s Amsterdam City Council group, urged action, warning that the Islamic community was enraged. However, city authorities dismissed these incidents as "isolated acts."



③ On match day



As Councilor Khan warned, Arab communities were inflamed. Many taxi unions with members of Middle Eastern descent organized protests. Online, young Muslims pledged retaliation, even sharing "hit-and-run" tactics using motorcycles. Despite these threats, the security measures for the Israeli away fans were lax.



On the same day, a UEL match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Galatasaray SK in Istanbul showcased a stark contrast. British fans gathered 10 kilometers from the stadium and were transported under police escort in chartered buses. Separate entrances, concessions, and restrooms were designated for away fans, with the seating area divided by transparent barriers. After the match, Turkish fans were allowed to leave first, and British fans remained under police supervision until being returned to their buses.



Violence is inexcusable, and those responsible for the crimes must be held accountable. However, this disaster might have been prevented if the relevant authorities had taken proactive measures. It’s frustrating to see leaders shift blame after allowing a problem to escalate. Man-made disasters are always preceded by warning signs. Ignoring them leaves innocent people to bear the consequences.



