Trump’s new administration ushers in ‘Young MAGA’ leadership. November. 15, 2024 08:07. by 워싱턴=문병기 weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced key nominations for his second-term administration, appointing Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida as Attorney General and former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). This move signals a shift toward younger, staunchly pro-Trump leaders, dubbed the "Young MAGA" crowd, who will be prominent in Trump's renewed "Make America Great Again" agenda.



Gaetz, a four-term congressman and vocal member of the Freedom Caucus, has been a key figure in the "MAGA Squad," a coalition of fiercely pro-Trump lawmakers. Gabbard, formerly a Democratic representative from Hawaii, made history as the youngest elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at age 21. Known for her criticism of U.S. military interventions, she left the Democratic Party to join the Republicans in support of Trump.



In other appointments, Trump has tapped Senator J.D. Vance, 40, as Vice President, Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Representative Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations, and Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead the Office of Management and Budget.



With these selections, Trump aims to place hardline "America First" advocates in prominent roles, accelerating his key campaign promises and challenging traditional political norms. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, hailed these moves as “the rise of the millennial generation,” stating that Trump is setting the stage for “decades of transformation” in American governance.



