Parks Notre-Dame Cathedral to 'revive' next month. November. 15, 2024 08:06. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

“The world eagerly awaits the chance to return beneath the vaulted ceiling of Notre-Dame Cathedral," Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich declared in a press conference at the Collège des Bernardins, a cultural site linked to the Notre-Dame Cathedral, on the 13th (local time), according to French daily Le Monde. The cathedral is set to reopen to the public nearly five years after the devastating fire on April 15, 2019. While an official reopening ceremony is planned for December 7, the first public Mass for worshippers will take place on the morning of December 8.



Notre-Dame, which began construction in 1163 and has stood for 861 years, underwent renovations in the 18th century and was restored in the 19th century, evolving into a symbol of Catholicism in Paris. Built during the 12th century, the cathedral served as an icon of the city’s historical legacy when Paris flourished and became a center of artistic and intellectual growth.



In an effort to console the grief-stricken citizens, the French government committed to reopening Notre-Dame within five years of the fire, deploying around 500 workers daily to restore the structure. The dedication ceremony on December 7 will include key religious figures, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other prominent local and international attendees. In keeping with France's secularism law of 1905, which mandates the separation of church and state, Macron will deliver a brief address from the plaza before attending the celebratory Mass inside the cathedral, as reported by Le Figaro.



The first public Mass open to the general congregation will be held on the morning of December 8. To accommodate anticipated large crowds, the cathedral will extend visiting hours until 10 p.m. for the first week, from December 8 to 14. Visitors will be required to reserve online in advance, with booking available starting two days before the visit. Group visits are scheduled to begin in February of next year.



한국어