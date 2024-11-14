Nomination intervention issue left unresolved despite Yoon’s apologies. November. 14, 2024 07:49. .

“Did this press conference intend to explain, apologize, or say that he will just get by over the rest of his term? I didn’t get the point,” said a college professor in Seoul following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s statement to the nation at a press conference last Thursday, adding that his address only confused him with a mix of apologies and thanks. To the first question asking why he came to apologize in public, President Yoon answered, “I decided to look back at the first half of my term and give the nation my apologies and gratitude,” saying, “It is not a shame but an act of respect and honor toward the public that the head of the state in charge of governance makes an apology.” However, he did not mention a series of issues concerning first lady Kim Keon Hee, obviously the main contributor to his approval rating as low as less than 20 percent.



Getting off to a bad start, he was bombarded with questions over his apologetic statement at the press conference. Following a reporter’s comment that people would be left confused by what President Yoon apologized for, he explained, “We are not in a position today to argue over details to find facts,” adding, “If any of you pinpoints where my apology may be required, I will say sorry.” He seemingly intended to tell the press to bring him evidence.



Regarding a leaked phone conversation between President Yoon and Myung Tae-gyun, he argued that he had told his aides that Myung gave him a congratulatory call on May 9, 2022, the day before the presidential inauguration ceremony, but that it was his aides who left the part out of a presidential statement. It only sounded like his excuse for ending up with a “cop-out” because of his aides’ mistakes. Nevertheless, he explained, “I have not done anything inappropriate or that I would have to hide concerning my relationship with Myung Tae-gyun.”



President Yoon said, “The so-called ‘Kim Keon Hee line’ sounds significantly negative,” while not providing clear comments on whether personnel measures were taken. He, a former special probe investigator, even maintained that the special probe system goes against the principle of separation of the three powers, describing a special probe into his wife as an “infringement of human rights.”



As many as 26 questions were asked for over two hours, 12 related to First Lady Kim or his apologetic remarks. Although the presidential office expected to allow the press to ask with no limit or have it out with him, he only received 26 questions. The press conference was only left uncomfortable and dumbfounded by reporters who spent over 140 minutes listening to him in person and citizens watching it on TV. After all, President Yoon did not clearly explain Myung’s allegations of intervening in government affairs or why he told Myung that the ruling party made an issue of him asking to recommend Kim Young-sun. With any suspicions still left unsolved, it ended up making everyone else frustrated.



What if President Yoon had apologized for the ongoing controversy over his wife and the leaked phone conversation with Myung from the beginning of his address? Although it was scheduled on short notice, it was reported that he perused it and even had a rehearsal. If his aides had advised him to provide detailed and straightforward apologies before he stood on the platform, there would have been less public frustration, making it possible for citizens to listen to what they wanted him to tell. Also, he would not have been faced with criticism over such a fruitless, insincere, apologetic speech.



President Yoon said that an apologetic statement to the nation is not a shameful act but a gesture of respect and honor toward citizens. However, he seemed to be dragged into saying sorry. Indeed, the presidential press conference left a lot of unanswered questions with many wondering if it was due to his stubbornness or his aides were incompetent.



한국어