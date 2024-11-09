Trump appoints Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff. November. 09, 2024 08:09. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원, 황형준 기자 weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appointed Susie Wiles, co-chair of his presidential campaign (67), as White House Chief of Staff on Thursday (local time). Just two days after his election victory, Trump has appointed a key figure for his "second administration," signaling a swift commitment to his "America First" pledge. According to CNN and other sources, this is the first time a woman has been appointed as White House Chief of Staff.



In a statement, President-elect Trump said, “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to make America great again.”



Wiles is a veteran political consultant with over 40 years of experience. Even after Trump faced criminal charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol incident in 2021, she effectively served as his de facto Chief of Staff, gaining his trust. During this presidential campaign, she was also noted for her strong leadership in managing people close to Trump. Alongside Wiles, Trump has officially positioned loyalists within the transition committee, including those who proved their allegiance during his first administration.



On the same day, in his first post-election interview with NBC, Trump said that his top priority is to make the border “strong and powerful,” adding that his administration would have “no choice” but to carry illegal immigrants out. He also mentioned that he hadn’t yet been in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin but that they would speak, hinting at a possible conversation regarding the war in Ukraine.



