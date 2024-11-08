President-Elect Trump promises 'peace through strength'. November. 08, 2024 08:35. by 워싱턴=문병기 weappon@donga.com.

The transition team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on the day after the election, Wednesday, that “the American people achieved a historic victory by electing President Trump” and that “the transition team will begin implementing President Trump’s agenda from day one.” With the Republican Party winning the presidential and Senate races and having a strong chance of winning the House, Trump’s team has formalized its commitment to pushing forward with an “America First” policy. If Republicans also secure the House, there are expectations that Trump’s key policies could move forward practically without any obstacles.



In a statement, transition co-chairs Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick said, “In the coming weeks, President Trump will be focused on policies that reduce costs and ensure the safety of American lives.” Trump’s campaign also emphasized that “the American people demand ‘America First’ trade policies, tax cuts, energy independence, peace through strength, and secure borders,” calling this a “historic mandate from the American people.”



Peter Navarro, former White House National Trade Council director and a close advisor to Trump, said the team would “aggressively advance the agenda to swiftly deliver on all promises,” indicating that Trump’s first 100 days would be dominated by executive orders, with a broader regulatory overhaul planned in the first year.



The Republican Party is also considering immediate adjustments to next year’s budget to align with Trump’s campaign pledges. Senator Lindsey Graham stated, “If we control the House, we’ll begin comprehensive budget adjustments in earnest.”



Some expect that this could lead to early moves on Trump’s promise to cut funding for Ukraine support, part of an effort to ‘reverse Biden-era policies.’ Political news outlet Politico reported that the Biden administration is exploring “Trump-proof” measures, such as accelerating Ukraine support, to safeguard its initiatives during the remainder of Biden's term.



