PSG remains unbeaten in Ligue 1 opening 10 matches

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC, featuring Lee Kang-in, remained unbeaten in the opening 10 matches of the 2024-2025 season of the French Ligue 1 (top flight).



Ousmane Dembele scored in the fourth minute of the first half to give PSG a 1-0 win at home against Stade de Reims FC in a Round 10 match in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The result keeps PSG at the top of the league with eight wins and two draws (26 points), which has been unbeaten since the opening day. They also extended their lead over second-place Monaco (20 points) to six points. PSG also won the league last season, losing just two of their 34 games. They are the only team in Ligue 1 unbeaten since the start of the season.



Lee Kang-in, who came on as a substitute for Dembele in the 16th minute in the second half, could not add to his offense points, however. Lee has scored four goals while playing in all 10 Ligue 1 matches this season.



