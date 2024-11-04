'Hidden Harris' vs. 'shy Trump' voters in razor-thin race. November. 04, 2024 07:52. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

The U.S. presidential election is just one day away, but the difference in respective approval ratings in the race between Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump in the ‘seven battleground states’ (Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada) is still within one percentage point of each other. Locally, it has been described by watchers as ‘razor-thin.’ The two candidates have focused their final firepower on Pennsylvania and North Carolina, two key battleground states, on Saturday and Sunday, the final weekend before the election, to try to swing the balance of power in their favor.



Harris and Trump campaigned on Saturday in North Carolina, a key battleground state in the ‘Sunbelt’ (the warmer regions of the South). “Trump wants to jail people who disagree with him, but I'll give them a seat at the table,” Harris said, appealing to Republican voters and swing voters who oppose Trump.



Another significant variable is the vote of ‘white women voters,’ who have recently shown strong support for Harris amid record early voter turnout in seven key battleground states in an election wherein a ‘gender gap’ has been described as more pronounced than in any other past elections. It will also be important and interesting to see how much influence the so-called ‘Shy Trump’ voters will have.



