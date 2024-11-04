Rose’s APT. reaches no. 2 on UK Official Singles Chart. November. 04, 2024 07:50. by 이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com.

BLACKPINK's Rose has climbed to No. 2 on the UK Official Singles Chart with her single "APT.," a collaboration with global pop star Bruno Mars. This is the highest ranking ever achieved by a female K-pop artist.



According to the latest rankings released on the 1st (local time), "APT." has risen to second place, following Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song." The U.K. Official Singles Chart, along with the U.S. Billboard chart, is considered one of the two major global music charts. Psy remains the only K-pop artist to reach No. 1 on this chart with "Gangnam Style" in 2012. "APT." initially entered the chart at No. 4 on Oct. 25.



"APT.," a pre-release track from Rose's upcoming first solo full-length album "rosie," set to be unveiled next month, was inspired by the Korean drinking game "apartment." The song’s catchy and repetitive chorus has garnered worldwide popularity. On the Billboard Hot 100, Rose ranked No. 8 on Tuesday, making her the fifth K-pop artist to enter the top 10, following BTS members Jimin and Jungkook (No. 1) and Psy (No. 2). The music video for "APT.," released on Oct. 18, has surpassed 240 million views on YouTube.



