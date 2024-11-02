8,000 N. Korean troops deployed in Russia, expected to engage soon. November. 02, 2024 07:19. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

Around 8,000 North Korean soldiers have already been deployed to Russia’s intense combat zone in the Kursk region and could enter combat within days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.



During a joint press conference following the 6th South Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministers’ (2+2) meeting in Washington, D.C., Blinken criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, “(He is) throwing more Russians into the ‘meat grinder’" he created in Ukraine, adding "Russia is suffering some 1,200 Russian soldiers dying daily," now supplementing them with North Korean troops. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized that if North Korean soldiers participate in combat, they would become legitimate targets, suggesting that Russia's reliance on North Korean mercenaries points to weakened Russian power and mounting challenges.



Austin also pledged further U.S. support to Ukraine, announcing that additional security aid, including ammunition and vehicles, would be released in the coming days. He highlighted discussions with South Korea and other partners about managing the escalating regional tensions. Last year, South Korea indirectly supported Ukraine by supplying the U.S. with 500,000 rounds of 155mm shells on a loan basis, raising speculation that South Korea may again be called upon for additional arms support.



Regarding North Korea’s support to Russia thus far, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun noted that North Korea has supplied nearly 10 million artillery rounds and around 1,000 missiles.



Blinken further highlighted that North Korean troops are conducting drills in artillery, drone operations, and trench warfare in Russia, interpreting this as a sign of imminent front-line deployment and an important role for North Korean forces in the conflict.



South Korea remains particularly concerned about North Korea’s potential to advance its drone technology and operational capabilities through this deployment. A government source commented, “North Korea continues to conduct drone training in Pyongyang, and this deployment could provide them with critical know-how in drone operations.”



Drones have played a prominent role in the Ukraine conflict, and North Korea recently unveiled a new suicide drone in August that resembles Russia’s Lancet model.



