Samsung pledges to channel all efforts into technological leadership. November. 02, 2024 07:19. by 홍석호 기자 will@donga.com.

Celebrating the 55th year of its establishment, Han Jong-hee, the Device Experience division's head at Samsung Electronics, stressed that the company should strengthen its technological leadership, thinking it can determine its future.



On Friday, Samsung Electronics held a ceremony commemorating its 55th year of establishment at its Digital City in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. Some 400 key executives and staff have participated in the event. During the celebration speech, Vice Chairman Han said that AI will be the paradigm that will dominate the coming decade and that, through the times of bubble and uncertainty, AI will become more commonplace, creating changes that are currently unthinkable. Shared in written version, the celebration speech was jointly made and distributed by Vice Chairman Han and Vice Chairman Jeon Young-hyun, head of the semiconductors business division.



Han continued that securing enough technology and quality for customers is still the foundation for competition and is the only way to lead that shift in paradigm. Han stressed that the company should reinforce. "Let’s all commit to reinforcing our essence—our technological leadership—to secure uncompromising quality competitiveness," he said. "Without change, there is no innovation or growth. Let’s build a resilient organization capable of leading the future through transformation and renewal."



Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong did not attend the anniversary ceremony, as has been his practice in recent years. Notably, he had released a video message during the 50th anniversary in 2019 but has not attended since.



