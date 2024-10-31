Shinsegae Group officially splits department stores and E-Mart affiliates. October. 31, 2024 08:04. by 이민아 기자, 김은지 기자 omg@donga.com.

Shinsegae Group, ranked 11th in the business world, has officially separated its department stores from its E-Mart affiliates.



On Wednesday, Shinsegae announced that during the 2025 regular executive reshuffle, President Chung Yoo-kyung (52), currently leading the department store division, will be promoted to chairman. This marks her first promotion in nine years since becoming president in December 2015. “We will separate the group into two axes, the department store division and the E-Mart division, and seek new growth,” Shinsegae said. “We plan to gather capabilities so that smooth separation of affiliates can be achieved in the future, starting with this appointment.”



Shinsegae Under Group Chairman Lee Myung-hee (81), the youngest daughter of late Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul, Shinsegae has managed the E-Mart division under Chairman Chung Yong-jin (56) and the department store division under the new chairman Chung Yoo-kyung. The company plans to establish the Management Strategy Office as the control tower and have each division operate task forces (TFs) to facilitate the separation of affiliates for ‘independent management.’ A key issue will likely be how Chairman Lee manages the 10% stakes in both E-Mart and Shinsegae Co., Ltd.



