President Yoon’s approval rating hits record low. October. 31, 2024 08:00. .

As President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration reached the halfway point, his approval rating dropped to 20 percent—the lowest since his inauguration. After a slight rebound in September, the rating again hit rock bottom, reflecting diminishing support and concerns over his administration’s effectiveness.



Critics within the opposition argue that this low approval rating reflects a pattern in the president’s decision-making. “When the rating inches up by even 1 or 2 percentage points, the president becomes complacent, taking actions he should likely avoid,” said one opposition lawmaker. This sentiment was reflected in President Yoon’s recent meeting with Han Dong-hoon, who, on behalf of the public, urged him to address issues involving First Lady Kim. Yoon reportedly dismissed three of Han’s demands—including a reshuffle of his office and a suspension of the first lady’s public activities—citing insufficient grounds for any changes. Critics suggest that Yoon and his office are becoming isolated, creating a narrative to justify decisions while misreading public sentiment.



Some analysts speculate that the president’s approval may have dipped below 20 percent. Lawmakers from the ruling party report frequent criticism in their constituencies, with even traditionally conservative strongholds, such as Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, showing waning support, with his approval rating at only 26 percent in that region.



Despite these low numbers, signs of change from the president remain scarce. Observers have urged the president to adjust his approach, engage more with the public, and address his administration’s perceived shortcomings. Proposals for a special inspector general have been met with resistance from the Presidential Office, citing current parliamentary dynamics. “It’s like watching a soccer player lying down and waiting for the game to end,” said one commentator, suggesting a lack of proactive measures.



President Yoon, however, insists he is focused on lasting reforms. “The four reforms should be pursued because they impact people’s lives,” he said on Monday, citing goals like quality healthcare and financial security for all citizens. It's hard to convince people with a narrative that his efforts will be evaluated by history in the distant future.



As winter approaches, the opposition Democratic Party is gearing up for intensified public demonstrations, calling for accountability from the administration. To break the current cycle and rebuild trust, analysts suggest that the president must be willing to address public concerns head-on, before political discontent escalates further.



