Wigobi already faces high demand in Korea. October. 26, 2024 07:50. by 박경민 기자 mean@donga.com.

Wigobi, developed by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, is a pen syringe designed for weekly injections into areas such as the arm, abdomen, or thigh. Typically prescribed for a four-week dosage, the dosage is gradually increased each month. In clinical trials, it demonstrated an average weight loss of 14.9% over 68 weeks. The drug garnered significant attention before its domestic launch, particularly as reports surfaced about celebrities, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, using it.



Zuellig Pharma Korea, responsible for distributing Wigobi in Korea, began accepting orders on its online platform at 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 15, but the website crashed around 10:30 a.m. due to overwhelming traffic. An industry insider noted that the initial domestic distribution is limited with global supply shortages, leading to fierce competition among hospitals and pharmacies. “I received over 10 inquiries on the first day of release,” said a pharmacist in Jongno-gu, Seoul. “All nearby pharmacies are out of stock, and we don’t know when more will arrive.”



The domestic price for four doses is approximately 372,000 won, reflecting the price set by the pharmaceutical company for hospitals and pharmacies. However, as Wigobi is not covered by insurance, individual prices may vary. Due to high demand and limited supply, prices surged, reaching the early 500,000 won range at one point. Currently, in Seoul, it is available for late 400,000 won to early 500,000 won, with one pharmacy in Guro-gu selling a one-month supply for 520,000 won.



Wigobi requires a doctor's prescription and is intended for adults with a BMI of 30 or higher. However, online “shortcuts” allow individuals to obtain prescriptions through non-face-to-face consultations, taking advantage of the challenges of conducting BMI tests remotely.



In response to the rising demand, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Customs Service have announced plans to block overseas purchases of Wigobi and similar obesity treatments. They are also intensifying efforts to crack down on illegal sales and advertising of Wigobi on social media platforms.



