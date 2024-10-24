LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history playing together. October. 24, 2024 08:24. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

“Feel how intense it is. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes, be confident.” These were the words LeBron James (40, LA Lakers) shared with his eldest son, Bronny James (20), before their home game against Minnesota on Wednesday, marking the 2024-2025 season. Bronny, a rookie selected 55th in the NBA Draft, joined the Lakers in June.



Father and son played together for 2 minutes and 41 seconds in the second quarter, marking the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo shared the court during a regular season game. LeBron, who started the game, played for 34 minutes and 39 seconds, scoring 16 points, grabbing five rebounds, and providing four assists. Bronny, substituted in with 4 minutes left in the second quarter, recorded one rebound during his 2 minutes and 41 seconds of play. He attempted both a 2-point and a 3-point shot but missed both.



When LeBron and Bronny entered the court together with 4 minutes left in the second quarter, the fans at the Lakers' home stadium, Crypto.com Arena, erupted in cheers and applause, celebrating the historic 'father-son duo.' While playing together, LeBron even screened an opposing player who was defending Bronny, disrupting the defender's movements and drawing even more cheers from the crowd.



In a post-game interview, Bronny said, "The first time I was put into the game with my dad. It's a moment I'll never forget." LeBron added, "It's the greatest gift I've ever received in my life to still be able to play with my son as a player. Bronny will continue to improve every day to get to where he wants to be. I'm proud to be here with him." The Lakers secured their home opener victory, defeating Minnesota 110-103.



