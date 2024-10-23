Kakao unveils AI service ‘Kanana’ at 'if Kakao AI 2024'. October. 23, 2024 08:45. by 장은지 기자 jej@donga.com.

On Tuesday, Kakao unveiled Kanana, an artificial intelligence (AI) service that understands the context of group chat and one-on-one conversations.



In her keynote speech at ‘If Kakao AI 2024’ held at the Kakao AI Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Kakao CEO Jeong Shin-ah introduced ‘Kanana,’ saying, “Even in the era of generative AI, Kakao is pursuing a hyper-personalized AI service that considers the context and emotions of individuals in various relationships and conversations.” It is a separate app from KakaoTalk, and will be officially launched early next year after an in-house pilot introduction.



The company explains that ‘Kanana’ aims to be an ‘AI mate’ that is differentiated from general AI agents. Kakao explains that it will allow ‘Kanana,’ with its unique character, to permeate everyday life like an ‘AI true friend’ or ‘AI partner.’



Kanana is implemented as a personal mate, 'Nana,' and a group mate, 'Kana.' Nana remembers not only one-on-one conversations with users but also group conversations. Kanana remembers only the conversations in the group conversations in which it resides and can make suggestions that fit the characteristics of the group conversation. For example, in a family group chat room, it remembers a travel destination that the mother mentioned she wanted to go to in the past and recommends accommodations in that area when making travel plans. In a study group chat room, Kanana understands and summarizes attached papers and gives related quizzes or grades them.



