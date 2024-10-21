Hyundai to launch first locally produced electric vehicle in India. October. 21, 2024 08:20. by 한재희 hee@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor India, which is about to go public, will soon unveil its first electric vehicle made in India, the Creta EV. The company also plans to export the Creta EV to Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia.



Hyundai Motor announced on Sunday that it plans to launch the Creta EV in India in January next year. Currently, Hyundai is producing the electric vehicle 'IONIQ 5' at its plant in Chennai, India. However, this is done using a Complete Knock Down (CKD) method, where parts are sourced from overseas and assembled locally. The Creta EV will be Hyundai's first electric vehicle produced in India using locally sourced parts at its Indian plant.



The Creta EV is based on the internal combustion engine version of the Creta, which was launched in 2015 and has sold over 1.11 million units in India. The Creta's design was customized for the local market, with a higher body to accommodate roads that don't drain well during rain, and features like a cool box to store beverages in hot weather. Due to its popularity, the Creta has earned the nickname "the people's car of India," playing a significant role in helping Hyundai secure the second-largest market share in the country.



The Creta EV was also developed through a collaboration between Hyundai's R&D center in India and the Namyang Research Institute in Korea, with a strong emphasis on incorporating features that cater to the preferences of Indian consumers.



India's electric vehicle market is still relatively small, with only 90,000 units sold last year. However, it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The Indian government has set a goal to increase the proportion of EVs to 30% of total vehicle sales by 2030.



