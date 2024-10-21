Seoul thinks about providing extra 155mm shells to Ukraine. October. 21, 2024 08:19. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

As North Korea has recently sent 1,500 special forces to Russian front lines against Ukraine, it has been reported that South Korea may consider providing additional 155mm shells to Ukraine via the United States. Given that a total of 12,000 North Korean troops are said to be sent via additional dispatch plans, Seoul intends to find ways to deter it from sending any more troops.



“If Pyongyang continues to dispatch more forces, Seoul will have to take action as a responsible player in the international community,” said a South Korean government official on Sunday, implying that it considers what necessary action to take will be like. Once it is confirmed that the additional forces departed from Cheonjin Port to reach Russian territory, Seoul is likely to harshly criticize it and release possible measures. “We agreed with the international community to use every tool at our disposal to respond to the situation,” the presidential office said while confirming the dispatch of North Korean troops on Friday.



Although the presidential office condemned the signing of the North Korea-Russia treaty and mentioned the possibility of revisiting the ban on providing lethal weapons in June, it only had a legal review of issues that can arise from supplying weapons to conflict areas but did not send such weapons to Ukraine. South Korea has supplied Ukraine mostly with non-lethal weapons such as trucks and protective suits, and two Rhino mine-clearing tanks sent this summer.



As Pyongyang has sent the largest number of troops overseas in history, its relations with Moscow have grown from a mere partnership to a blood alliance. A government source said that Seoul would focus on issuing warning messages on diplomatic levels for some time, but there are growing voices from inside the government calling for stronger measures, including arms aid. “The point is to block Pyongyang from sending more troops by tightening sanctions in partnership with the international community,” another government South Korean source said. “We will consider supplying arms in cooperation with Washington if the regime sends up to 10,000 troops additionally.”



