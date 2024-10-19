KSOC union opposes incumbent leader's bid for third term. October. 19, 2024 07:46. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Sport and Olympic Committee ("KSOC") expressed its opposing stance against the incumbent President Lee Kee-heung (age 69, pictured) bidding for a third term. The union also requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, a higher authority, to refrain from excessive intervention on the issue.



In its statement on Friday, the KSOC labor union asserted that the reform in the sports sector should begin with President Lee's announcement of not running for office for a third term as being the source of all the unnecessary controversy and of resigning in an orderly fashion. The union further strongly requested that President Lee step forward in paving the way for a genuine sports reform instead of running for another term with obscure tactics. In principle, the KSOC president can be in office for as many as two terms but may run for the third term if he/she can pass the assessment of its sub-Commission for Fair Play in Sport. However, there is criticism that the system is flawed since the authority to appoint members of the commission lies with the president.



The union did acknowledge some achievements made by Lee after successfully taking office for the second term in 2020, including increasing the committee funding size from 270 billion won to 410 billion won. However, it noted that such financial success was made possible not singlehandedly by Lee but by collective efforts by many sports professionals and KSOC ordinary members. They criticized that as the external prestige of the leadership rose, the democratic communication structure disappeared, and the influence of unofficial aides, such as special advisors whose appointment process and roles are unclear, grew increasingly strong. The union also pointed out that during a meeting with them on October 8, Lee failed to present any specific vision or policies, leaving only a sense of emptiness.



