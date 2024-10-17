Bae Jun-ho hopes to introduce more young blood into the team. October. 17, 2024 07:39. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“I think that I am supposed to show the energy young that players can contribute to the team,” said Bae Jun-ho, the youngest in the South Korea national football team, following a home match against Iraq in the 3rd round of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. As a starting left winger, he assisted Oh Se-hun’s leading goal in the 41st minute of the first half, contributing to the match's winning by three to two. He has recently assisted goals in two games since he made his first international “A” match assist record in the World Cup qualifying match against Jordan last Thursday. The qualifying match against Iraq became the first that he was in an international match starting lineup.



Coach Hong Myung-bo chose Bae as a left winger, with key players including Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan absent due to injury, garnering two consecutive international “A” match wins in October. Bae infused energy into the team with his nimble change of direction and seamless dribbles. “Mr. Hong perks me up every match we have,” Bae said. “The recent games have helped him learn and grow.



Bae has played in the EFL Championship club Stoke City since last August. Stoke City selected him as the Player of the Season for scoring two goals and five assists in 38 league matches in the 2023-2024 season. His outstanding club performance led him to first join the national soccer team in two consecutive matches in the 2nd round of the World Cup qualifiers in June, with Kim Do-hoon leading the team as an interim manager. Bae made an international “A” match debut in the game against Singapore, leaving a deep impression with his debut goal just nine minutes after coming on as a late substitute in the second half. It took three and seven international matches for Son and Hwang, respectively, to reach their debut goal.



