‘The most local stories resonate globally’. October. 17, 2024 07:37. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

Indian actress Kani Kusruti, who starred as ‘Prabha’ in "All We Imagine as Light," made history by winning the Jury Prize (2nd place) at the Cannes Film Festival in May, marking the first time an Indian film achieved this honor. In her acceptance speech, Kusruti emphasized, “The Cannes Film Festival award confirmed that the most local stories are heard in the world.” This recognition came 30 years after an Indian film last appeared in the Cannes competition section, drawing significant attention to Kusruti and her performance.



While visiting Korea as a jury member for the Busan International Film Festival's ‘New Currents’ section, Kusruti expressed her hope that this achievement would pave the way for global recognition of more Indian films. She highlighted Indian directors, including Gurvinder Singh and Amit Dutta, as examples of talented filmmakers who deserve acclaim on the world stage.



"All We Imagine as Light" follows the lives and friendships of three women who leave their hometowns to work at a hospital in Mumbai. The film captures India’s rich diversity by featuring three languages: Hindi, Malayalam, and Marathi, each reflecting different regions and cultural backgrounds. The film is set for domestic release next year.



Kusruti, originally a stage actor, received praise for her vivid, natural acting. She credits her success to extensive practice, rehearsing some scenes over 100 times. She improvised only once during filming.



Kusruti engaged with several Korean audiences at this year’s Busan International Film Festival. In a Q&A at the Busan International Film Festival, Kusruti noted the insightful questions from Korean audiences, describing them as passionate and deeply invested in cinema.



She also discussed her home state of Kerala, often referred to as the “home of Indian cinephiles.” She contrasted Malayalam films, known for their strong narratives, with Bollywood’s emphasis on dance and song, noting that Malayalam cinema is increasingly gaining global attention.



