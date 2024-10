Twin pandas Ruibao and Huibao meet the public for the first time. October. 16, 2024 07:50. .

On Tuesday morning, widely known Fubao's twin siblings Ruibao (left) and Huibao (center) were revealed to visitors for the first time as they spent time in an outdoor enclosure. The adorable twins had a great time outdoors with their mother Aibao (right), rolling over on fallen leaves and competing for a tree climb.



