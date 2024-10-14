Han Dong-hoon: ‘Presidential office needs personnel reform’. October. 14, 2024 08:59. by 조권형 기자, 황형준 기자 buzz@donga.com.

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling People's Power Party, said, “There is a need for a personnel reshuffle in the presidential office to dispel people's concerns and worries about First Lady Kim Keon Hee.” “It is aimed at the Kim Keon Hee line,” a senior ruling party official said Sunday. “Mrs. Kim has no elected power and no public authority. The Kim Keon Hee line should not exist.” Han, who is scheduled to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol shortly after the October 16 re- and by-election, recently called for a change in the presidential office, requested Kim to refrain from public appearances, and demanded her de facto indictment for her alleged involvement in the manipulation of Deutsche Motors' stock price. He is now going so far as to demand personnel reform in the presidential office regarding the ‘Kim Keon Hee line.’ In response, the presidential office said it had “no particular position” to announce.



When asked at a campaigning site for the Geumjeong-gu mayoral by-election in Busan on Sunday, “There are suspicions that Mrs. Kim has an unofficial team of aides, and critics say that the presidential office needs a personnel reshuffle,” Han replied, “I think the presidential office reshuffle will be an important starting point for the government and the ruling party to renew, change, and reform to cater to the people's sentiment.” Han has reportedly raised issues over the Kim Keon Hee line with the presidential office through multiple channels.



“The public believes that there is a Kim Keon Hee line, and the opposition's offense is also fierce,” a ruling party official said. ”The presidential office must listen to the ruling party leader’s opinions and make changes to be able to make a fresh start.”



Some see Han's repeated public raising of issues regarding First Lady Kim as his intention to publicize the public’s sentiment and create a sense of crisis within the party ahead of his meeting with Yoon. As of Sunday, the one-on-one meeting, which is planned to take place immediately after the re-election, had yet to be scheduled.



